The status of high school athletics in the state of Alabama remained unchanged Friday with no practices or games following the latest Safer at Home Order by the state governor, announced the AHSAA in a release.
Gov. Kay Ivey, in her latest order regarding the current COVID-19 virus, allowed gyms and other athletic facilities to open by 50 percent capacity effective next Monday, but did not open Alabama pubic school campuses. As a result, the AHSAA, in a press release later Friday, said no AHSAA sports activities are allowed because of schools remaining closed.
“Per Dr. Eric Mackey, Superintendent (of) Alabama State Department of Education, all Alabama public school campuses remain closed and will remain closed through June 5, 2020. As a result, all previous guidelines regarding high school athletics including, but not limited to, summer workouts, private instruction, conditioning, team practices, team competition, tryouts, etc., remain in effect until school facilities are opened,” said the AHSAA in its release.
The association added it is continuing to develop contingency plans for how to handle summer and fall activities upon the opening of schools whenever it occurs.
“The AHSAA is scheduled to meet with contingency committees for football, fall sports, and summer activities next week to seek input from coaches and administrators on “best-practices” and develop plans for when school campuses and facilities are reopened,” said the AHSAA in its release.
“Once schools are reopened and plans are in place, the AHSAA will communicate the information to our membership. Please continue to check the AHSAA website for updates as well as continue to practice the safety guidelines as directed by the Alabama Department of Public Health.”
All AHSAA spring sports practices and games were put on hold on March 17 as part of a state mandate to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Less than two weeks later on March 26, the state, under the direction of Ivey and Mackey, ordered all schools shut down and all spring sports discontinued through June 5.
Since that time, all high school athletes have been on their own for individual workouts without any on-site instruction from coaches.
