CLASS AAA
Northside Methodist (4-6) at Tuscaloosa Academy (7-3)
Glenwood (7-3) at Macon-East (7-2)
Fort Dale Academy (4-6) at Bessemer Academy (8-3)
Lee-Scott (5-5) at Monroe Academy (8-2)
CLASS AA
Clarke Prep (5-5) at Autauga Academy (6-2)
Springwood (4-6) at Patrician (4-6)
Lowndes Academy (5-4) at Edgewood (8-2)
Lakeside (2-7) at Escambia Academy (7-3)
CLASS A
Cornerstone-Columbiana (1-8) at Crenshaw Christian (9-0)
Abbeville Christian (3-7) at Southern Academy (7-1)
Pickens Academy (2-8) at Wilcox Academy (9-1)
Jackson Academy (3-6) at Chambers Academy (9-1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.