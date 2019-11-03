CLASS AAA

Northside Methodist (4-6) at Tuscaloosa Academy (7-3)

Glenwood (7-3) at Macon-East (7-2)

Fort Dale Academy (4-6) at Bessemer Academy (8-3)

Lee-Scott (5-5) at Monroe Academy (8-2)

CLASS AA

Clarke Prep (5-5) at Autauga Academy (6-2)

Springwood (4-6) at Patrician (4-6)

Lowndes Academy (5-4) at Edgewood (8-2)

Lakeside (2-7) at Escambia Academy (7-3)

CLASS A

Cornerstone-Columbiana (1-8) at Crenshaw Christian (9-0)

Abbeville Christian (3-7) at Southern Academy (7-1)

Pickens Academy (2-8) at Wilcox Academy (9-1)

Jackson Academy (3-6) at Chambers Academy (9-1)

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments