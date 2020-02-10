Below are the upcoming Alabama Independent School Association Class AA playoff pairings. All remaining games will be played in the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.

CLASS AA BOYS

First round

Clarke Prep 54, South Choctaw Academy 44

Lowndes Academy 83, Coosa Valley 31

Edgewood 79, Hooper 38

Monroe Academy 55, Patrician 25

Quarterfinals (Tuesday at Cramton Bowl)

Autauga Academy (13-3) vs. Clarke Prep (10-16), 10:30 a.m.

Escambia Aca. (16-5) vs. Lowndes Academy (12-11), 1:30 p.m.

Pickens Academy (14-8) vs. Edgewood (15-8), 4:30 p.m.

Lakeside (14-6) vs. Monroe Academy (12-4), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Thursday at Cramton Bowl)

4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Championship (Saturday at Cramton Bowl)

2 p.m.

CLASS AA GIRLS

First round

South Choctaw Academy 47, Escambia Academy 15

Lakeside 43, Coosa Valley 33

Edgewood 45, Hooper 38

Patrician 46, Clarke Prep 37

Quarterfinals (Tuesday at Cramton Bowl)

Autauga Academy (8-12) vs. South Choctaw Academy (10-11), 9 a.m.

Monroe Academy (13-1) vs. Lakeside (8-15), noon

Pickens Academy (14-5) vs. Edgewood (10-13), 3 p.m.

Abbeville Christian. (14-7) vs. Patrician (10-7), 6 p.m.

Semifinals (Thursday at Cramton Bowl)

3 p.m., 6 p.m.

Championship (Saturday at Cramton Bowl)

Noon

