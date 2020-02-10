Below are the upcoming Alabama Independent School Association Class AA playoff pairings. All remaining games will be played in the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.
CLASS AA BOYS
First round
Clarke Prep 54, South Choctaw Academy 44
Lowndes Academy 83, Coosa Valley 31
Edgewood 79, Hooper 38
Monroe Academy 55, Patrician 25
Quarterfinals (Tuesday at Cramton Bowl)
Autauga Academy (13-3) vs. Clarke Prep (10-16), 10:30 a.m.
Escambia Aca. (16-5) vs. Lowndes Academy (12-11), 1:30 p.m.
Pickens Academy (14-8) vs. Edgewood (15-8), 4:30 p.m.
Lakeside (14-6) vs. Monroe Academy (12-4), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals (Thursday at Cramton Bowl)
4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Championship (Saturday at Cramton Bowl)
2 p.m.
CLASS AA GIRLS
First round
South Choctaw Academy 47, Escambia Academy 15
Lakeside 43, Coosa Valley 33
Edgewood 45, Hooper 38
Patrician 46, Clarke Prep 37
Quarterfinals (Tuesday at Cramton Bowl)
Autauga Academy (8-12) vs. South Choctaw Academy (10-11), 9 a.m.
Monroe Academy (13-1) vs. Lakeside (8-15), noon
Pickens Academy (14-5) vs. Edgewood (10-13), 3 p.m.
Abbeville Christian. (14-7) vs. Patrician (10-7), 6 p.m.
Semifinals (Thursday at Cramton Bowl)
3 p.m., 6 p.m.
Championship (Saturday at Cramton Bowl)
Noon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.