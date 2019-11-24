AHSAA State Football Playoffs

Third-Round Results

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water (11-1) 38, Brantley (11-2) 35

Lanett (12-0) 41, Isabella (12-1) 21

Pickens County (11-2) 31, Spring Garden (11-2) 24

Mars Hill Bible (13-0) 42, Decatur Heritage (12-1) 21

CLASS 2A

Leroy (11-2) 35, Ariton (10-3) 24

Reeltown (12-1) 41, G.W. Long (10-3) 22

Collinsville (12-1) 37, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 28

Fyffe (13-0) 45, Red Bay (12-1) 6

CLASS 3A

T.R. Miller (9-4) 14, Flomaton (11-2) 12

Mobile Christian (8-4) 41, Gordo (12-1) 21

Piedmont (12-1) 33, Geraldine (8-5) 7

Walter Wellborn (12-1) 27, Randolph County (11-2) 20

CLASS 4A

UMS-Wright (12-0) 21, Montgomery Catholic (12-1) 0

Andalusia (10-3) 24, American Christian (11-2) 0

Jacksonville (11-2) 63, Northside (11-2) 27

Anniston (9-4) 30, Deshler (9-4) 13

CLASS 5A

Pleasant Grove (12-1) 51, Ramsay (10-3) 22

Briarwood Christian (12-1) 7, Bibb County (12-1) 3

Mortimer Jordan (11-2) 32, Center Point (9-4) 14

Central Clay County (11-2) 43, Madison County (10-3) 15

CLASS 6A

Spanish Fort (8-4) 28, Park Crossing (5-8) 21

Opelika (11-1) 45, Hueytown (11-2) 24

Oxford (12-1) 20, Clay-Chalkville (10-3) 13

Pinson Valley (10-2) 26, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 14

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City (12-1) 38, Auburn (9-4) 0

Thompson (11-1) 35, Hoover (10-3) 21

Semifinal Pairings

Friday, Nov. 29

CLASS 1A

Lanett (12-0) at Sweet Water (11-1)

Mars Hill Bible (13-0) at Pickens County (11-2), at Reform

CLASS 2A

Leroy (11-2) 35 at Reeltown (12-1)

Collinsville (12-1) at Fyffe (13-0)

CLASS 3A

T.R. Miller (9-4) at Mobile Christian (8-4)

Walter Wellborn (12-1) at Piedmont (12-1)

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (10-3) at UMS-Wright (12-0), at Mobile

Anniston (9-4) at Jacksonville (11-2)

CLASS 5A

Pleasant Grove (12-1) at Briarwood Christian (12-1)

Central-Clay County (11-2) at Mortimer Jordan (11-2), at Kimberly

CLASS 6A

Opelika (11-1) at Spanish Fort (8-4)

Pinson Valley (10-2) at Oxford (12-1)

SUPER 7 PAIRINGS

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn University

Wednesday, Dec. 4

CLASS 7A

Thompson (11-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (12-1), 7 p.m.

Unified Game

Baldwin County vs. Vestavia Hills, 3:30 p.m.

