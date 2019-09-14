Prep scores

AHSAA Football Scoreboard

Class 7A

Austin 17, Gadsden City 6

Central-Phenix City 45, Prattville 20

Enterprise 27, Smiths Station 24

Florence 55, Bob Jones 24

Foley 33, Alma Bryant 18

Hoover 28, Hewitt-Trussville 14

James Clemens 49, Huntsville 0

Lee-Montgomery 19, Auburn 14

McGill-Toolen Catholic 37, Davidson 12

Mountain Brook 49, Spain Park 35

Murphy 30, Mary Montgomery 21

Sparkman 45, Grissom 6

Theodore 14, Fairhope 0

Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 24

Vestavia Hills 45, Tuscaloosa County 16

 

Class 6A

Athens 27, Decatur 14

Bessemer City 15, McAdory 7

Buckhorn 24, Albertville 7

Carver-Montgomery 34, Baker 19

Chelsea 42, Jackson-Olin 7

Cullman 48, Columbia 0

Eufaula 27, Sidney Lanier 13

Fort Payne 31, Mae Jemison 30

Gardendale 35, Pell City 6

Hazel Green 36, Lee-Huntsville 8

Helena 28, Homewood 24

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 52, Brookwood 9

Minor 35, Pelham 7

Muscle Shoals 35, Hartselle 14

New Smyrna Beach (FL) 21, Gulf Shores 3

Opelika 33, Wetumpka 32

Oxford 49, Charles Henderson 14

Park Crossing 42, Dothan 27

Paul Bryant 23, Northridge 6

Pinson Valley 31, Clay-Chalkville 7

Russell County 44, Carver-Birmingham 27

Saraland 35, Baldwin County 7

Selma 28, Benjamin Russell 0

Shades Valley 19, Huffman 12

Spanish Fort 62, Robertsdale 13

Stanhope Elmore 42, Calera 15

St. Paul’s Episcopal 29, Blount 20

 

Class 5A

Alexandria 34, Boaz 14

Arab 42, Ardmore 14

Bibb County 53, Shelby County 20

Briarwood Christian 38, Woodlawn 20

Center Point 32, Munford 12

Central Clay County 42, Springville 7

Chilton County 14, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

Citronelle 32, LeFlore 26

Crossville 24, Souglas 7

Demopolis 34, Marbury 6

Etowah 58, Sardis 13

Fairfield 24, Wenonah 10

Faith Academy 42, Mobile Christian 24

Hamilton 28, Dora 21

Jackson 38, Wilcox Central 16

Jasper 42, Corner 0

Madison Academy 44, Brewer 16

Madison County 35, East Limestone 20

Mortimer Jordan 49, St. Clair County 7

Parker 49, John Carroll Catholic 21

Ramsay 47, Pleasant  Grove 19

Rehobeth 33, Beauregard 21

Russellville 48, Hayden 20

Scottsboro 42, Guntersville 14

Sylacauga 36, Moody 6

Tallassee 10, Carroll 6

Valley 20, Greenville 14

Vigor 39, Satsuma 6

West Point 42, Lawrence County 14

 

Class 4A

American Christian 55, West Blocton 32

Andalusia 49, Monroe County 6

Anniston 42, Cleburne County 0

Brooks 72, Wilson 20

Cherokee County 35, Jacksonville 28

Clarke County 21, W.S. Neal 0

Dale County 52, Ashford 33

Dallas County 30, Sumter Central 14

Danville 35, West Morgan 8

Deshler 40, Central-Florence 20

Escambia County 19, Hillcrst-Evergreen 15

Fairview 24, St. John Paul II Catholic 19

Fayette County 34, Cordova 27

Good Hope 42, Tanner 27

Handley 62, B.T. Washington 36

Holtville 28, Childersburg 20

Lincoln 28, Leeds 7

Montevallo 68, Jemison 40

Montgomery Catholic 52, Alabama Christian 13

North Jackson 57, DAR 31

Northside 36, Haleyville 35

Oak Grove 48, Curry 20

Oneonta 44, Hokes Bluff 13

Priceville 42, Randolph 24

Sipsey Valley 34, Greensboro 26

Talladega 44, Elmore County 20

Trinity Presbyterian 44, Headland 14

UMS-Wright 14, Williamson 0

West Limestone 75, Elkmont 0

White Plains 31, Ashville 20

 

Class 3A

B.B. Comer 40, Glencoe 0

Beulah 60, Prattville Christian 6

Bullock County 28, Dadeville 12

Clements 44, Phil Campbell 27

East Lawrence 34, Locust Fork 28

Fultondale 21, J.B. Pennington 7

Geraldine 64, Brindlee Mountain 6

Gordo 13, Oakman 7

Greene County 38, Lamar County 20

Hale County 33, Carbon Hill 13

Holly Pond 36, Hanceville 20

Lauderdale County 34, Colbert Heights 7

Midfield 42, Vinemont 30

New Hope 33, Pisgah 32

Opp 22, Houston Academy 7

Piedmont 27, Randolph County 15

Pike County 14, Geneva 7

Pike Road 63, Southside-Selma 16

Pleasant Valley 59, Weaver 13

Providence Christian 21, Wicksburg 0

Saint James 26, Montgomery Academy 7

Slocomb 28, Straughn 13

Susan Moore 38, Plainview 14

Sylvania 52, Gaston 0

Thomasville 35, Bayside Academy 10

T.R. Miller 44, St Michael Catholic 21

Walter Wellborn 35, Saks 14

Westminster Christian 39, Lexington 0

Winfield 41, Holt 14

 

Class 2A

Abbeville 50, Geneva County 20

Alicev ille 43, Sulligent 6

Ariton 48, Houston County 12

Cedar Bluff 14, Sand Rock 7 (OT)

Chickasaw 38, R.C. Hatch 14

Colbert County 55, Tharptown 0

Cold Springs 50, Sumiton Christian 12

Cottage Hill Christian 48, Washington County 42

Cottonwood 65, Barbour County 0

Fayetteville 75, Central Coosa 36

Fyffe 24, Collinsville 3

Goshen 42, Samsn 21

G.W. Long 30, Daleville 22

Highland Home 52, Calhoun 0

J.U. Blacksher 50, Choctaw County 6

LaFayette 50, Thorsby 16

Leroy 40, Southern Choctaw 14

Luverne 60, Zion Chapel 0

New Brockton 41, Central-Hayneville 28

North Sand Mountain 44, Asbury 0

Ohatchee 50, Cleveland 7

Ranburne 57, Woodland 7

Red Bay 16, Addison 10

Reeltown 40, Horseshoe Bend 0

Section 12, Ider 0

Sheffield 20, Hatton 8

Tarrant 26, Winston County 6

Westbrook Christisn 63, West End 29

 

Class 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 46, Shoals Christian 38

Appalachian 34, Vicrory Christian 20

Billingsley 47, Verbena 0

Brantley 55, Florala 14

Decatur Heritage 28, R.A. Hubbard 20

Donoho 33, Winterboro 21

Elba 40, Kinston 14

Georgiana 52, McKenzie 21

Hubbertville 48, Meek 24

Isabella 59, A.L. Johnson 0

Keith 35, Ellwood Christian 0

Lanett 54, Autaugaville 6

Maplesville 14, Linden 13

Marengo 34, Fruitdale 26

Marion County 35, Brilliant 24

Mars Hill Bible 70, Philips 14

Pickens County 42, Lynn 6

Pleasant Home 22, Red Level 12

South Lamar 59, Berry 0

Spring Garden 26, Notasulga 14

St. Luke’s Episcopal 60, McIntosh 52

Sweet Water 35, Millry 34

Talladega County Central 18, Ragland 16

Valley Head 32, Falkville 7

Vina 58, Cherokee 18

Wadley 34, Loachapoka 18

Waterloo 50, Hackleburg 20

Woodville 54, Gaylesville 14

