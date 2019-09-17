Admiral Moorer Middle School’s volleyball squad is off to a great start this season, undefeated so far under head coach Caitlin Sexton. The Lady Admirals have back-to-back home matches this week -- Monday vs. Quitman County, and Tuesday vs. Russell County and Dothan in a tri-match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.