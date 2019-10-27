Auburn fell down to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, while sliding down to No. 12 in the USA Today coaches’ poll after Saturday’s 23-20 loss to LSU.
LSU jumped to No. 1 in the AP poll after the victory.
Auburn was No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 10 in the coaches’ poll going into the weekend.
Auburn returns to the Plains to finish its season with a four-game home stand at Jordan-Hare Stadium, starting next Saturday against Ole Miss.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday. The game is set to be televised on ESPN. Alabama has an open date before hosting LSU on Nov. 2.
Auburn’s rivals still dominate the nation’s top 10. In the AP poll, LSU is No. 1, Alabama is No. 2, Florida is No. 6 and Georgia is No. 8.
Oregon is up to No. 7 in the AP poll, surging after its season-opening loss to Auburn in Arlington, Texas.
Auburn started the season 5-0 before starting its brutal October on the road, playing at Florida then at Arkansas before Saturday’s game at LSU.
Auburn’s only two losses this season have come to top-six teams on the road amid two of college football’s most dreaded home-field advantages — but both proved costly, as Auburn’s now fallen well off track in the SEC West standings.
LSU jumped Alabama for the top spot in the AP rankings, marking the second time this season an undefeated team has been passed up by another in the AP poll. Alabama jumped to No. 1 shortly after Clemson’s lackluster one-point win over North Carolina earlier this season. LSU jumped Alabama after an impressive showing against Auburn, and not long after Alabama played close with Tennessee.
In the coaches’ poll, Alabama is still No. 1. LSU jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 in that poll. Florida is No. 6 and Georgia is No. 7. Oregon is No. 8 in those rankings.
Despite two losses on the ledger, Auburn still stands ahead of two undefeated Power Five teams in the AP rankings, in No. 12 Baylor and No. 13 Minnesota. Baylor is ahead of Auburn in the coaches’ rankings, pushing Auburn down one more spot there.
After Saturday’s game against Ole Miss, Auburn will be idle the week of Nov. 9 as the college football world turns its attention to a 1-versus-2 showdown between Alabama and LSU.
