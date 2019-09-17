Here is a wrap up from the weekend’s football action involving former Eufaula Tigers.
Breon Austin has been in on three tackles in three games for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. A&M rallied to beat North Alabama, 31-24, Saturday.
A&M trailed 18-0 at the half but rallied to improve 2-1 on the season.
Ole Miss” KD Hill did not record a tackle in the Rebels’ 40-29 victory over Southeast Louisiana.
James Walker played on the offensive line for UT-Martin, but the Skyhawks lost, 28-14, to Southern Illinois.
Defensive back Korean Gosha of Rochester Community and Technical College of Minnesota saw his Yellow Jackets win Saturday, 63-25, over Vermillion Community College.
Les Snead, general manager of the Los Angeles Rams, saw his team improved to 2-0 on the season with a big NFC victory, 27-9, over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.