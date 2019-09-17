Former Eufaula Tigers

Here is a wrap up from the weekend’s football action involving former Eufaula Tigers.

Breon Austin has been in on three tackles in three games for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. A&M rallied to beat North Alabama, 31-24, Saturday.

A&M trailed 18-0 at the half but rallied to improve 2-1 on the season.

Ole Miss” KD Hill did not record a tackle in the Rebels’ 40-29 victory over Southeast Louisiana.

James Walker played on the offensive line for UT-Martin, but the Skyhawks lost, 28-14, to Southern Illinois.

Defensive back Korean Gosha of Rochester Community and Technical College of Minnesota saw his Yellow Jackets win Saturday, 63-25, over Vermillion Community College.

Les Snead, general manager of the Los Angeles Rams, saw his team improved to 2-0 on the season with a big NFC victory, 27-9, over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

