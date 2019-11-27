Austin raced to a 49-30 halftime lead and the Tigers couldn’t overcome the deficit, falling 91-81 at the N2Hoops Tournament..
Eiszeric Thomas paced the Tigers with 34 points. Caleb Paige had 13 points and Jadarius Blackshire 11.
Kelton Petty led the Black Bears with 31 points and Jaylen Barrett had 13.
