Lakeside Chiefs

Lakeside fell to No. 3 Autauga Academy at Reeves Field in its first AISA Class AA, Region 1 game of the season, 60-20.

Lakeside dropped to 1-5 overall. Autauga Academy improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in region play. The Generals are the defending state champions.

Jacari Richardson scored on a 70-yard kickoff return and Slade Seaborn had rushing touchdowns of 3 and 12 yards for Lakeside.

The Chiefs play at Elmore next week to take on 6-1 Edgewood Academy.

