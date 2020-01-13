ehs logo

Five Eufaula players scored in double figures to lead the Tigers in a 77-48 victory over Barbour County.

The Tigers improved to 15-5 with the win.

Jadarious Blackshire had 17 points, Rodarious Thomas 13, Eiszeric Thomas 12, Caleb Paige 11 and Josh Paige 10 to lead the Eufaula attack.

Javier Walker led Barbour County (12-12) with 23 points.

Varsity Girls

Eufaula 83, Barbour County 8

Eufaula played stingy with Barbour County Friday night, only allowing the LadyJaguars eight points all night while four Lady Tigers scored in double figures in an 83-8 rout.

Kaitlin Peterson had 24 points and Aailyah Riley 20, while Zahria Hoskey and Emily Nix had 11 points each for Eufaula (17-4).

