Five players scored in double figures for Lakeside (8-3) with Davantae Bowick leading the way with 25 points in an 80-55 victory over Northside Methodist.

T.J. Smith had 15, Jacari Richardson 13, Jayce James 12 and Billy Nix 11.

Varsity GirlsNorthside Methodist 52,

Lakeside 36

Lucy Griffin had 12 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots, Anna Lee Hathcock 11 points and Abbey Quattlebaum 10 points and eight assists.

Anna Murph led Lakeside with 10 points.

JV BoysNorthside Methodist 43,

Lakeside 28

Noah Davis had 11 points to lead Northside Methodist.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments