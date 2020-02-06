Four players scored in double figures to lead Barbour County (21-10), who advanced to the area tournament finals with an 81-48 victory over G.W. Long.
Willie Screws had 26 points, Jaborius Bennett had 22, Ralph Williams 16 and Javier Walker 10. Braxton Whitehead led G.W. Long (8-17) with 19 points and Avery Roberts had 12 points.
Varsity Girls
G.W. Long 79,
Barbour County 20
McKenna Long scored 14 to lead the third-ranked Rebels (22-5). Lilly Grace Payne and Mary Beth Long each added 12 points.
Barbour County finished the season 0-24.
