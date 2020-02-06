bc hoops photo

Barbour County High School Senior Night for basketball players and cheerleaders -- (front row, from left) Michaella Morris, Keyunia Freeman, Roshanti Williams, Tykeriah Williams, Azadia Daffin, Tasjma Walton, (back row) Willie Screws, Dykerian Daffin, Javier Walker, Precious Rmph, Charles Richardson, Joenathan Jernigan, Ralphael Williams, and Jaborius Bennett. Not pictured are Teliya Russell, Dorian Rodgers and Niquaves Efford.

 ANDRE WRIGHT

Four players scored in double figures to lead Barbour County (21-10), who advanced to the area tournament finals with an 81-48 victory over G.W. Long.

Willie Screws had 26 points, Jaborius Bennett had 22, Ralph Williams 16 and Javier Walker 10. Braxton Whitehead led G.W. Long (8-17) with 19 points and Avery Roberts had 12 points.

Varsity Girls

G.W. Long 79,

Barbour County 20

McKenna Long scored 14 to lead the third-ranked Rebels (22-5). Lilly Grace Payne and Mary Beth Long each added 12 points.

Barbour County finished the season 0-24.

