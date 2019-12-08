Andres Burney had 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocked shots to lead the Pike County boys to a 62-39 win over Barbour County Saturday night.

Amaghie Lampley added 14 points and five rebounds.

Jaborius Bennett led Barbour County 16 points and Ralphael Williams had 11.

Carroll 56, Barbour County 39

Elijah Terry had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help the Eagles defeat the Jaguars.

Jamorie Crews added 12 points and Daniel Pruitt scored 11 for Carroll.

De’Aunjai Williams led the Jaguars with 16 points. Ralpheal Williams added 12 points.

JV BoysCarroll 54,

Barbour County 16

Jordan Killings and Daquan Ferebee scored 10 points each to lead the Eagles. I’Leek Quinn led Barbour County with seven points.

