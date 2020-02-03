ENTERPRISE — Trailing by one going to the fourth quarter, Enterprise exploded in the final quarter to beat Barbour County 64-54.

The Wildcats trailed 38-37 entering the period, but scored 27 points to pull out the win.

Josh McCray led Enterprise with 20 points. Quentin Hayes had 14 and Dominic York 13.

Barbour County was led by Ralph Williams with 21 points and Javier Walker with 16.

Varsity Girls

Enterprise 72, Barbour County 18

Alzehia McClain had 20 points, Jaida Gosha 15 and Serrenity Page 12 to lead Enterprise.

Aaliyah Peterson led Barbour County with eight points.

