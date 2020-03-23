bc signings

Several Barbour County Jaguars recently signed with colleges to further their athletic careers. Pictured are (seated from left) Devontae Marshall (Jefferson Prep/Lawson State, football); Charles Richardson (Community Christian College of Columbus, football); (standing) Ralph Williams (Shelton State, basketball); Barbour County head basketball coach Steve Fryer; Willie Screws (Shelton State, basketball); Barbour County head football coach Chad Martin. Note pictured is Javier Walker, who was expected to sign with Community Christian College of Columbus for football and basketball last week but was unable to do to school being cancelled.

 Courtesy BCHS
