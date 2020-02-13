Javier Walker scored 16 points to lead five Barbour County Jaguars in double-figure scoring in an 81-43 rout of Thorsby.

Ralph Williams scored 15 and pulled down eight rebounds, while D.J. Williams and Ziquayvion Nelson each scored 11 and Willie Screws added 10.

Barbour County advances to the Southeast Regional where it will meet Daleville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

CLASS 2ASOUTHWEST REGIONAL

GAME 1: Leroy 68, Chickasaw 65

GAME 2: J.U. Blacksher (25-4) 45, Cottage Hill Christian (11-16) 36

GAME 3: Calhoun (17-12) 70 R.C. Hatch (14-16) 47

GAME 4: Aliceville (12-9), 48, Central-Haynevfille (9-15) 43

SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

GAME 5: Geneva County (31-2) 59, Goshen 52

GAME 6: Daleville 73, Zion Chapel 47

GAME 7: Barbour County (21-11) 81, Thorsby (23-5) 43

GAME 8: Ariton (12-16) 53, Central Coosa (13-10) 50

NORTHWEST REGIONAL

GAME 9: Vincent (25-2) 60, Cleveland (-16) 30

GAME 10: Southeastern 77, Altamont 74

GAME 11: Red Bay (21-10) 54, Sheffield (18-11) 43

GAME 12: Tanner 79, Sulligent 53

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

GAME 13: LaFayette 73, Westbrook Christian 38

GAME 14: Sacred Heart Catholic 76, Ranburne 29

GAME 15: Sand Rock (21-10) 64, North Sand Mountain (19-9) 62

GAME 16: Fyffe (31-2) 59, Asbury (18-11) 52

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Load comments