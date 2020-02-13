Javier Walker scored 16 points to lead five Barbour County Jaguars in double-figure scoring in an 81-43 rout of Thorsby.
Ralph Williams scored 15 and pulled down eight rebounds, while D.J. Williams and Ziquayvion Nelson each scored 11 and Willie Screws added 10.
Barbour County advances to the Southeast Regional where it will meet Daleville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
CLASS 2ASOUTHWEST REGIONAL
GAME 1: Leroy 68, Chickasaw 65
GAME 2: J.U. Blacksher (25-4) 45, Cottage Hill Christian (11-16) 36
GAME 3: Calhoun (17-12) 70 R.C. Hatch (14-16) 47
GAME 4: Aliceville (12-9), 48, Central-Haynevfille (9-15) 43
SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
GAME 5: Geneva County (31-2) 59, Goshen 52
GAME 6: Daleville 73, Zion Chapel 47
GAME 7: Barbour County (21-11) 81, Thorsby (23-5) 43
GAME 8: Ariton (12-16) 53, Central Coosa (13-10) 50
NORTHWEST REGIONAL
GAME 9: Vincent (25-2) 60, Cleveland (-16) 30
GAME 10: Southeastern 77, Altamont 74
GAME 11: Red Bay (21-10) 54, Sheffield (18-11) 43
GAME 12: Tanner 79, Sulligent 53
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
GAME 13: LaFayette 73, Westbrook Christian 38
GAME 14: Sacred Heart Catholic 76, Ranburne 29
GAME 15: Sand Rock (21-10) 64, North Sand Mountain (19-9) 62
GAME 16: Fyffe (31-2) 59, Asbury (18-11) 52
