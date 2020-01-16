Five Barbour County players scored in double figures as the Jaguars took down G.W. Long, 86-56.
Leading the way for BCHS were Ralph Williams with 19 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Javier Walker with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
DJ Williams had 18 points, Willie Screws 15 points and eight assists, and Jaborius Bennett 11 points for the Jaguars (13-12, 4-0) in the Class 2A, Area 5 game.
G.W. Long (6-12, 0-3) was led by Braxton Whitehead with 20 points and Kobie Stringer with 18.
Varsity Girls
G.W. Long 66, Barbour County 18Mary Beth Long had 18 points and Anna Brady 10 to lead G.W. Long.
Aaliyah Peterson led Barbour County with nine points.
JV Boys
Barbour County 46, G.W. Long 41
Ileek Quinn had 22 points and Damarion Marshall 11 for Barbour County.
Blayne McDaniel had 15 for G.W. Long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.