High School Football Scores

Eufaula 27, Sidney Lanier 13

Tuscaloosa Academy 55, Lakeside 12

Cottonwood 65, Barbour County 0

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Load comments