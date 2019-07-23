Barbour County Jaguars

CLAYTON -- The Barbour County Jaguar football team is again looking for a new coach.

Rodney Lewis, who took over during the middle of last season, has resigned after he was hired a couple of weeks ago at Eufaula High School as the JROTC instructor, a girls basketball assistant coach and a junior varsity girls basketball coach.

The Demopolis native took over the Jaguars last September following the departure of Harry Mose, who coached the program for only three games. Lewis coached the final six games.

The change is another blow to a program that has lost 51 straight games. The last win came in October of 2013.

There was no word from Barbour County officials on a replacement to fill Lewis’ spot.

Whoever the new coach is will be the fifth one in the last four years. Chris Reynolds guided Barbour County in the last game of the 2016 season and Steve Fryer coached all nine games of 2017 before Mose’s three games and Lewis’ six games last season.

BARBOUR COUNTY JAGUARS

August

23 – vs. Notasulga

30 – vs. Central Hayneville

September

  6 – vs. G.W. Long

13 – at Cottonwood

20 – at Geneva County

27 – at Russell County

October

  4 – vs. Houston County

11 – vs. Ariton

18 – at Abbeville

25 – vs. Daleville

November

  1 – at Bullock County

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments