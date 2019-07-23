CLAYTON -- The Barbour County Jaguar football team is again looking for a new coach.
Rodney Lewis, who took over during the middle of last season, has resigned after he was hired a couple of weeks ago at Eufaula High School as the JROTC instructor, a girls basketball assistant coach and a junior varsity girls basketball coach.
The Demopolis native took over the Jaguars last September following the departure of Harry Mose, who coached the program for only three games. Lewis coached the final six games.
The change is another blow to a program that has lost 51 straight games. The last win came in October of 2013.
There was no word from Barbour County officials on a replacement to fill Lewis’ spot.
Whoever the new coach is will be the fifth one in the last four years. Chris Reynolds guided Barbour County in the last game of the 2016 season and Steve Fryer coached all nine games of 2017 before Mose’s three games and Lewis’ six games last season.
BARBOUR COUNTY JAGUARS
August
23 – vs. Notasulga
30 – vs. Central Hayneville
September
6 – vs. G.W. Long
13 – at Cottonwood
20 – at Geneva County
27 – at Russell County
October
4 – vs. Houston County
11 – vs. Ariton
18 – at Abbeville
25 – vs. Daleville
November
1 – at Bullock County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.