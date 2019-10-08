CLAYTON --Houston County had three players rush for more than 100 yards and had five players rush for a touchdown in a 67-30 win over Barbour County.
The Lions, who tied a school record for points in a game set in 1938 against Cottonwood, earned their first win of the season in six games and improved to 1-3 in Class 2A, Region 2 play. Barbour County fell to 0-6 and 0-4 and dropped its 56th consecutive game, tying for the second most in AHSAA history. It tied Clayton High from 1994-99.
For Houston County, Kenzerick Barber rushed for 138 yards and two scores, Antonio Johnson rushed for 107 and also had two touchdowns. Jeremiah Hardick was the third 100-yard rusher, amassing 102 yards with one TD. Cameron Inlow and Kyle Clark also had rushing TDs for the Lions.
Clark added an interception return for a touchdown. Inlow earned six tackles and three interceptions.
For Barbour County, Javier Walker scored on an 80-yard kickoff return. Tyrecus Womack threw to Raphael Williams for the 2-point conversion. Williams scored on a 90-yard interception return. Womack scored on an 11-yard run and Womack threw a 25-yard TD pass to Williams.
Womack was 7-of-18 passing for 103 yards and rushed for 41. Williams had three catches for 55 yards.
Defensively for the Jaguars, Walker, Zakwizis Johnson, Davonte Marshall and Charlie Rumph each had five tackles.
Barbour County will play host to Ariton (5-2, 4-0) Friday.
