The BCHS volleyball team recently held its Senior Night. Pictured are (from left) Tasjma Walton (escorted by her sister, Gabby); Harkemini Johnson, (escorted by her brother, J.J.); Kenydra Cunningham (escorted by her teammate, Aaliyah); Dorian Rodgers (escorted by her mother, Nicole); and Teliya Russell (escorted by her mother, Marie). Not pictured is senior Precious Rumph.
