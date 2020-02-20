ehs logo

BEAUREGARD — Eufaula watched its game with Beauregard slip away early and the Tigers couldn’t recover in a 4-0 loss on Monday.

Eufaula had opened the season with three straight wins before falling at Beauregard.

Beauregard scored on a groundout by Zeb Baird in the first inning, a groundout by Cameron Hodges in the second inning, and a single by Cason Blackmon in the second inning.

Richard Birch Cochran and Hess Horne had the only hits for Eufaula.

Ethan Pooler was the winning pitcher for Beauregard. He lasted seven innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out nine and walking zero.

Cochran took the loss for Eufaula. He surrendered four runs on four hits over one and one-third innings.

Beauregard didn’t commit a single error in the field.

Eufaula played at home against Russell County Thursday, and will stay home to play Geneva Saturday at 11 a.m. and Headland at 4 p.m.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Load comments