eufaula high logo

Enterprise led 30-27 at halftime, but Eufaula outscored the hosts 44-13 in the second half to pull away to a 71-43 victory over the Wildcats at the Enterprise gym.

Caleb Paige had 18 points, Eiszeric Thomas 16 and Jadarius Blackshire 10 to lead Eufaula.

Simonique Harper led Enterprise with 12 points.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments