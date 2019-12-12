Jadarious Blackshear scored 21 points, Caleb Paige 17 and Jordan Brown 13 for Eufaula in a 79-50 rout of Pike County.
Andres Burney had 21 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Pike County. Amaghie Lampley added eight points.
