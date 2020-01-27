DaVantae Bowick had 22 points and Jayce James 20 to lead Lakeside to a 62-50 victory over Springwood.

Varsity Girls

Springwood 42, Lakeside 33

Anna Murph had 15 points to lead Lakeside in the loss.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments