Davantae Bowick led Lakeside with a 30-point effort in a 59-51 victory over Northside Methodist.
Jacari Richardson added 12 points for Lakeside (6-3).
Jack Anderson led Northside Methodist (1-4) with 22 points. Nyrik Hawkins earned a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Lee-Scott 43,
Lakeside 31
For Lakeside, Davantae Bowick scored 19.
