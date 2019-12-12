Davantae Bowick led Lakeside with a 30-point effort in a 59-51 victory over Northside Methodist.

Jacari Richardson added 12 points for Lakeside (6-3).

Jack Anderson led Northside Methodist (1-4) with 22 points. Nyrik Hawkins earned a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Lee-Scott 43,

Lakeside 31

For Lakeside, Davantae Bowick scored 19.

