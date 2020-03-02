BIRMINGHAM — The Barbour County Jaguars found out the hard way why Calhoun’s J.D. Davison is considered one of the state’s most coveted players by colleges.
The 6-foot-3 junior guard drilled a drop-back 3-pointer at the top of the key with 1.1 seconds left to give the Tigers a 67-64 win over the Jaguars Friday in the Class 2A state championship game at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
The shot finished off a spectacular game for Davison, who finished with 34 points and 10 rebounds. He scored Calhoun’s last seven points.
“He is their best player and we know that and probably our best defender (Willie Screws) was on him,” Barbour County head coach Steve Fryer said. “He basically made a good shot. It was good defense, better shot at the end.”
The game-winning shot was set up by a Tiger steal on the previous play. Tied at 61, Barbour County’s Ralpheal Williams got the ball down low after a brief scramble, but Calhoun’s Trayvon Brown stripped the ball away from him and dove on it on the floor, calling timeout with 1:03 left in the game.
It was the 18th and final turnover for Barbour County, including several overthrown passes for potential layups, and Calhoun cashed those in mistakes for 23 points.
“We had some turnovers at critical times in the game,” Fryer said. “Hats off to Calhoun because they had some great defensive stops and forced some turnovers at critical times in the game.”
During the timeout, Calhoun head coach Ervin Starr decided his team would play for the last shot, fearing Barbour County’s offensive rebounding ability. The Jaguars earned 20 offensive boards in finishing with a 45-27 overall rebounding advantage.
“With one minute left, we didn’t want them to get the ball back because as far as rebounding, we got killed on the boards, so if it was a (missed) shot that comes off (they might get it),” Starr said. “We didn’t want them to get the ball back and have the last shot. He (Davison) knew he was going to take the last shot regardless of what it was, whether it was a drive to the basket, mid-range jumper, floater or a three.”
Calhoun inbounded the ball to Spencer Johnson, who passed off to Davison with 50 seconds left. Davison dribbled sideline to sideline to avoid a potential 5-second call before continuing the dribble in right corner near half-court as Screws played off him.
With less than seven seconds left, Davison made his move, driving toward the middle of the lane. Screws went into the lane, while Davison popped back off the dribble to the key for his game-winning shot.
“It was mostly what I was thinking of (doing) because the player that was guarding me had four fouls,” Davison said. “He was playing me to drive, so I just stepped back and shot it with confidence.”
Barbour County called timeout with 1.1 seconds left, but De’Aunjal Williams’ shot inside the 3-point line didn’t come close.
The Jaguars finished with a 25-12 record and their fifth state runner-up trophy to go with three state titles.
“First of all, I want to say God be the glory for us being here today,” Fryer said. “I am thankful for all my assistant coaches for the outstanding job they did and I am proud of these outstanding athletes for pouring their hearts out. They fight to the end.
“I told them to keep their heads up, there’s nothing be ashamed of. There are a lot of teams that wanted and wished to be here today. This is just one of those things that happens. You have to overcome it and keep going.”
Calhoun finished the season 21-12 and won their fourth state title.
Barbour County was led by its senior trio of Ralpheal Williams, Javier Walker and Screws, who combined for 44 points and 38 rebounds. Williams earned 15 points and 16 rebounds, Walker 15 points and 15 rebounds and Screws 14 points and seven rebounds.
“These big three can play with anybody in the state,” Fryer said. “That is just my personal opinion. If you match them with any three in the state, I’m with them.”
Jaborius Bennett and De’Aunjal Williams both added eight points.
Following Davison’s 34 for Calhoun were Demareus Cheatham, Ladarren Mason and Johnson with nine points each. Brown had 11 rebounds as well as the game’s biggest play with the last steal, one of four for him.
Davison earned tournament MVP honors, while teammate Johnson and Cheatham along with Barbour County’s Ralpheal Williams and Screws plus LaFayette’s Matavis Burton were named to the all-tournament team.
While Barbour County dominated the boards, Calhoun offset it by hitting 10-of-23 3-pointers, accounting for nearly half of their points (30 of 64) and nearly as many two-pointers (13). Barbour County hit just 3-of-8 on threes.
“I didn’t anticipate that,” Fryer said. “They shot a lot better (outside) than we anticipated. We anticipated a lot of droves from Davison and lot of dribble drives and kick outs to some (shooters).
“If we had played again tomorrow, we probably would have done the same thing. I didn’t anticipate that. Hats off to that team. They hit some big shots at crucial times.”
Calhoun hit 23-of-55 overall (41.8 percent) and Barbour County 23-of-56 (41.1 percent). The Jaguars were 12-of-18 at the foul line compared to 8-of-15 for Calhoun. The Tigers had 12 turnovers compared to the 18 for Barbour County.
Barbour County grabbed a four-point lead in the first minute and a half of the fourth quarter off a putback by Walker and a Screws bank shot, but the Tigers battled back to take a 57-55 lead with 5:04 left after a 3-pointer by Mason.
A Walker bank shot off a nice feed inside by De’Aunjal Williams retied it at 57 with 4:22 left.
Calhoun’s Davison scored off two drives, including a nice spin to the basket on the second one, around two slam dunks by Ralpheal Williams, leaving it tie at 61 with 1:33 left.
A backcourt violation by Calhoun gave it back to Barbour County, but Brown earned the steal down low, setting up the final minute and Davison’s game winning shot.
Barbour County led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and 30-24 at halftime. The game was tied at 50 going of the fourth quarter.
