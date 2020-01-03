Carroll came out blazing on 3-pointers and never trailed in an 85-68 victory over Barbour County in the consolation game of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
The Eagles hit 6-of-7 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, including three from L.A. Shider, to build a 25-13 lead late in the first period.
For the game, Carroll hit 10-of-16 on 3-pointers (62.5 percent) with Shider knocking down 5-of-7. Daniel Pruitt added three treys and Bryson Dawkins two. Overall, the Eagles hit 51.7 from the floor (31-of-60).
The Eagles started the 3-point onslaught from the game’s first play when Shider hit a trey from the right corner.
Barbour County’s Jaborius Bennett matched it, but the Eagles seized an 8-3 lead on a layup by Elijah Terry off a Daniel Pruitt pass and a 3-pointer from Shider.
Three-pointers by Dawkins, Pruitt and Shider increased the Eagle lead to 22-10 with two minutes remaining in the opening period. Pruitt added another 3-pointer in the final minute as the Eagles finished the period up 29-18.
Carroll maintained an 8-to-13 point lead through most of the second quarter before a 3-pointer by Bennett and four free throws by Willie Screws in the final minute helped the Jaguars cut the margin to 41-35 at halftime.
The Eagles, though, quickly pushed the advantage back to double figures early in the third behind a layup from Pruitt and two putbacks by Terry.
The margin never dipped below double digits and reached as high as 19 in the final minute.
Dawkins, who hit 11-of-19 shots overall, paced Carroll with a game-high 28 points, 16 in the second half. Shider followed with 20 and Pruitt with 19.
Ralphael Williams led Barbour County with 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. He hit 9-of-14 shots, including a nifty reverse dunk off an alley-op pass from Screws in the fourth quarter. Screws scored 15 points, highlighted by 11-of-16 free throws. Javier Walker added 14 points and Bennett 13 for the Jaguars.
Carroll’s Dawkins was the game’s top rebounder with seven.
Enterprise 74,
Barbour County 67
DOTHAN — Enterprise led Barbour County 50-30 a little more than three minutes into the second half before the Jaguars caught fire in the Classic semifinals.
They got as close as two points at 67-65 when JaJaborius Bennett drained a 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining.
But Howell, who scored 22 points, made a 3-pointer when his shot from the left wing bounced off the rim, off the glass, back to the rim before it fell through to restore the five-point lead. Quentin Hayes then scored for the Wildcats, who won 74-67.
“I thought we played well enough in the first half to make up for some of our sloppy play,” Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson said. “Well, it wasn’t even sloppy play. Credit them. They came out and made some plays.
“I’m glad we found a way to win that game, despite not playing as good as we did in the first half. Found a way to win against some guys who can really play. A good team like that, it’s always a good thing.”
Holt kept red-hot Barbour County at bay with three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. The 5-foot-9 guard finished with 20 points, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range.
“He played a heck of a game,” Harrelson said. “I see he got 20, but to me it was more about his defensive effort and his handling the ball. He was tough as nails tonight. He was the toughest dude on the court tonight no matter his size. We had a bunch of guys that played hard and battled. I’m just happy we were able to find a way to win it.”
Hayes finished with 12 points. Jalen Cunningham added eight.
Willie Screws and Ralpheal Williams led Barbour County (8-10) with 20 points each. Bennett had 15 and Javier Walker had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
