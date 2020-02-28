ehs baseball photo

Eufaula catcher Daniel Clayton gets a sign from the dugout prior to a recent game. The Tigers (4-2) play host to Stanhope Elmore Thursday before playing two games – vs. Brantley and G.W. Long – on Monday at Skipperville. EHS will be back at home Tuesday as it welcomes Beauregard to Eufaula for a 6 p.m. start. Clayton is among the team leaders at the late, batting .286 after six games.

