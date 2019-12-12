Devin Parker had 17 points to lead Charles Henderson, which had 10 players score in a 66-46 victory over Barbour County.

Cody Youngblood and Darryl Lee had nine points each for the Trojans.

Ralph Williams lead Barbour County with 17 and D.J. Williams had 11.

VARSITY GIRLSCharles Henderson 82,

Barbour County 15

Niaira Jones and KK Hobdy both had 16 points, Deanna Gosha 12 and Samira Moore 11 to lead CHHS (9-0).

