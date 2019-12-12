Devin Parker had 17 points to lead Charles Henderson, which had 10 players score in a 66-46 victory over Barbour County.
Cody Youngblood and Darryl Lee had nine points each for the Trojans.
Ralph Williams lead Barbour County with 17 and D.J. Williams had 11.
VARSITY GIRLSCharles Henderson 82,
Barbour County 15
Niaira Jones and KK Hobdy both had 16 points, Deanna Gosha 12 and Samira Moore 11 to lead CHHS (9-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.