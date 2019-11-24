Amanda Hersche led Charles Henderson with 10 points as the Lady Trojans nipped Barbour County, 30-29, in middle school basketball action.
Barbour County was led by Anesia Eutsey with 13 points and 17 rebounds.
Middle School BoysCharles Henderson 38,
Barbour County 33
Jywon Boyd scored 18 to lead Charles Henderson.
Barbour County was led by Aleek Quinn with 16 points and 13 rebounds and DyQwayshun Grubbs with 13 points.
