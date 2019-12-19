Devin Parker had 12 points and Mario Davenport and Zach Henderson had 10 each for Charles Henderson in a 58-49 victory over Barbour County Tuesday night.

Jaborius Bennett had 16 points, Ralphael Williams 12 and Ziquayvion Nelson had 10 for Barbour County.

Varsity GirlsCharles Henderson 90,

Barbour County 15

Niaira Jones scored 26 points, 24 coming in the first half, and Samira Moore had 24 to lead CHHS.

Deanna Gosha added 12 points and Raven Williams 11.

Aaliyah Peterson led Barbour County with six.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments