Lakeside gave No. 7 ranked Edgewood Academy a battle before falling at Reeves Field, 35-28.
Davantae Bowick had a 70-yard touchdown catch from Auston Welsh plus a 55-yard kickoff return. Welsh also threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jacari Richardson and caught a 35-yard TD pass from Copeland Cotton.
Lakeside fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in region play with the AISA Region 2 loss. Edgewood improved to 7-1 and 2-0.
Lakeside visits Springwood at Lanett Friday in what will be a battle for the No. 3 and No. 4 seed in the AISA Class AA Region 1. Both teams are 0-2 in region play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.