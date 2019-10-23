Lakeside Chiefs

Lakeside gave No. 7 ranked Edgewood Academy a battle before falling at Reeves Field, 35-28.

Davantae Bowick had a 70-yard touchdown catch from Auston Welsh plus a 55-yard kickoff return. Welsh also threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jacari Richardson and caught a 35-yard TD pass from Copeland Cotton.

Lakeside fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in region play with the AISA Region 2 loss. Edgewood improved to 7-1 and 2-0.

Lakeside visits Springwood at Lanett Friday in what will be a battle for the No. 3 and No. 4 seed in the AISA Class AA Region 1. Both teams are 0-2 in region play.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments