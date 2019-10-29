LANETT--Lakeside fell on the road at Springwood, 59-33, resulting in the Chiefs finishing fourth in the AISA Class AA, Region 1.
Lakeside (1-7, 0-3) will travel to Escambia Academy in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Chiefs close out the regular season Friday at Troy against Pike Liberal Arts (3-7).
Springwood improved to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in AISA Class AA Region 1, locking down the third seed for the state playoffs. Junior quarterback Jordan Plank had 150 yards rushing for the Wildcats.
Springwood held a 30-7 lead at intermission, pulling away from an early 7-7 tie with the Chiefs.
