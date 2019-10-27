LANETT — Lakeside fell on the road at Springwood, 59-33, resulting in the Chiefs finishing fourth in the AISA Class AA, Region 1.

Lakeside (1-7, 0-3) will travel to Escambia Academy in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Chiefs close out the regular season Friday at Troy against Pike Liberal Arts (3-7).

Springwood improved to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in AISA Class AA Region 1, locking down the third seed for the state playoffs. Junior quarterback Jordan Plank had 150 yards rushing for the Wildcats.

Springwood held a 30-7 lead at intermission, pulling away from an early 7-7 tie with the Chiefs.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments