The fourth member of Lakeside’s state championship baseball team has signed a college scholarship. This time, Jayce James signed with a season still to play for the Chiefs.
James joined Bowdy Wachs (Huntingdon College), Taylor Gover (Enterprise State Community College), Henry Reeves (ESCC) and Christian Beasley (ESCC) as signees. Lakeside head coach Scottie Ates believes more from the 2019 state championship team will sign before all is said and done.
James signed as a pitcher with Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City. He had numerous offers, including as many as six Division I offers, and at least three each from Division II, Division III and junior college.
“We are proud of him,” Ates said during a signing ceremony on John Shoemaker Court last week.
For Lakeside, James will be a first baseman/pitcher and even play some outfield.
“He batted second for us,” Ates said. “Serval colleges offered him scholarships in dual roles.”
As a junior, James was 6-3 on the mound with a 2.10 earned run average, striking out 84 in 60 innings and walking just 19.
At the plate, James batted .346 with 27 hits in 78 at-bats, 12 RBI, nine stolen bases while striking out only 11 times.
In the state championship game after his allotted 120 pitches in nine innings of work, James was relieved by Gover, who got the win. In that game against then-No. 1 ranked Autauga Academy, James allowed one earned run, four hits and struck out eight.
“Jayce has had a couple of good years already for us,” Ates said. “Year-in and year-out he’s has excelled for us. I look for good things from him in the future.”
