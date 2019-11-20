Jacari Richardson had 21 points and Davantae Bowick 18 as Lakeside earned a triple-overtime win over Lee-Scott Academy.
TJ Smith added 10 points and Billy Nix grabbed 10 rebounds for the Chiefs.
Macon-East 65,
Lakeside School 48
Lakeside fell to Macon-East at Shoemaker Court on Monday night, 65-48. TJ Smith and Jacari Richardson both had 15 points and Billy Nix 12 for Lakeside.
VARSITY GIRLSLakeside 51,
Macon-East 35
The Lakeside Lady Chiefs won at home over Macon-East behind the double-double performance of Eliza Eriksen with 11 points and 13 rebounds and 14 points from Chloe Helms. Sarah Murph earned 10 points and six rebounds and Anna Murph had nine points and seven rebounds
