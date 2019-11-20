Jacari Richardson had 21 points and Davantae Bowick 18 as Lakeside earned a triple-overtime win over Lee-Scott Academy.

TJ Smith added 10 points and Billy Nix grabbed 10 rebounds for the Chiefs.

Macon-East 65,

Lakeside School 48

Lakeside fell to Macon-East at Shoemaker Court on Monday night, 65-48. TJ Smith and Jacari Richardson both had 15 points and Billy Nix 12 for Lakeside.

VARSITY GIRLSLakeside 51,

Macon-East 35

The Lakeside Lady Chiefs won at home over Macon-East behind the double-double performance of Eliza Eriksen with 11 points and 13 rebounds and 14 points from Chloe Helms. Sarah Murph earned 10 points and six rebounds and Anna Murph had nine points and seven rebounds

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments