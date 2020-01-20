Glenwood erased a 38-35 deficit heading into the fourth quarter to beat No. 8 Lakeside, 54-47, last week in Eufaula.
Lakeside held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter and 28-24 at halftime before the Gators rallied to outscore the Chiefs 19-9 in the final eight minutes. The Chiefs led by as many as 14 points.
Lakeside (10-6) led 28-14 with 1:24 left in the half, but Glenwood finished on a 10-0 run to cut it to four at halftime. The Chiefs regrouped and led 35-32, but the Gators outscored Lakeside 32-12 the rest of the way.
Davantae Bowick had 14 points to lead Lakeside. Jayce James and Jacari Richardson both had 10, points and Richardson added seven steals and five assists.
Lakeside had earlier beaten Glenwood, 72-65, in December at the Gators.
Varsity Girls
Glenwood 38, Lakeside 23
Anna Murph and Liza Eriksen both had 8 points and 12 rebounds to lead Lakeside (6-12) in the loss.
