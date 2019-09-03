Lakeside Chiefs

SMITHS STATION -- Lakeside fell in Josh McConnell’s debut as coach as the Chiefs fell to No. 2 ranked Glenwood, 35-0.

McConnell had been a longtime assistant at Glenwood before taking the Lakeside job.

It was Lakeside’s fourth consecutive season-opening loss – two to Crenshaw Christian and now two to Glenwood.

Lakeside is AISA AA, while Glenwood is in the largest classification at AAA.

Chris Martin was impressive defensively for Lakeside, recording 10 tackles.

The game was Glenwood’s third already, having opened the season Aug. 17 against Brookwood School of Georgia, a 51-0 Glenwood win. The Gators visit Deerfield Windsor of Georgia this week.

Lakeside welcomes Northside Methodist Academy (0-2) this week to Reeves Field. Northside has already played twice.

Score by quarters

Lakeside              0                0            0              0 –   0

Glenwood           7              21           7              0 -- 35

