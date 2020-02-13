Davantae Bowick led Lakeside with 17 points, while Jacari Richardson scored 14 and had seven assists and seven steals as Lakeside mauled Monroe Academy, 51-28.
The win advanced Lakeside to the AISA Final Four to play Edgewood Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Montgomery at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
Billy Nix blocked eight shots for Lakeside.
