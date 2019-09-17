TUSCALOOSA – A flat tire on the bus carrying the team to Tuscaloosa delayed the start of the game Friday night for Lakeside, but the Chiefs had little success in delaying Tuscaloosa Academy’s onslaught, falling 55-12 to the AISA Class AAA Knights.
Lakeside dropped its third consecutive game to open the season against AISA’s largest classification.
Six different Knights scored and TA had more than 500 yards of offense in the win.
Lakeside got a 26-yard touchdown pass from Auston Welsh to Da’Vantae Bowick as time expired in the first half, but TA still led 48-6 at intermission.
Mayes White had 125 yards passing and 104 rushing to lead the Knights.
Tuscaloosa Academy (3-1) plays host to Bessemer Academy Thursday.
Lakeside (0-3) has an open date before playing at Abbeville Christian (1-3) on Sept. 27.
