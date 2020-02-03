Lakeside held on for the victory as Pike Liberal Arts missed a shot in the final seconds and the Chiefs pulled down the rebound for a 54-53 victory.
Devontae Bowick led Lakeside with 22 points, while Jacari Richardson added 10.
The Chiefs improved to 14-6.
Varsity Girls
Pike Liberal Arts 40, Lakeside 37
The Patriots won for the 15th straight time to improve to 21-7.
Shelby Renfroe led the way with 14 points, while Ansley Adams scored nine.
Anna Murph had 20 points and 18 rebounds and Sarah Murph nine points and eight rebounds to lead Lakeside in the loss.
