Carley Clark swatted two home runs and drove in four runs, but it wasn’t enough as Eufaula fell to Dale County 8-6 on Thursday.
Clark drove in runs on a home run in the fourth and a home run in the sixth.
Despite the loss, Eufaula did collect nine hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Dale County had 14 hits on the way to victory.
Carly Puckett took the loss for Eufaula. She lasted six innings, allowing 14 hits and eight runs while striking out three and walking one.
Eufaula smacked three home runs on the day. Harley Smith put one out in the second inning.
Eufaula racked up nine hits. Clark and Emily Trammell each racked up multiple hits for Eufaula. Clark went 3-for-4.
The Lady Tigers play host to Charles Henderson Tuesday (5 p.m. start) before visiting Headland on Thursday.
