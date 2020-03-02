BIRMINGHAM — Sophomore Annie Laura Clayton of Eufaula went 3-for-3 with a double and pitched a complete-game one-hitter as Birmingham-Southern College dropped Rhodes College 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in the Southern Athletic Association opener for both squads.
Clayton’s RBI-single gave BSC its first lead at 2-1 I the fourth inning. She also doubled and scored a run.
On the mound, Clayton struck out six.
Birmingham-Southern also won the second game, 3-1. In that game,
On Sunday, BSC completed the sweep with a 5-0 win over Rhodes College. Clayton was 1-for-1 while playing right field, scoring two runs with a triple and RBI and two walks.
Clayton is batting .333 through 11 games and is tied for the team lead in RBI with seven.
Birmingham-Southern is 7-4 overall, 3-0 in the Southern Athletic Association.
BSC plays at LaGrange for a doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m.
