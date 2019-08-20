Eufaula Tigers

The Eufaula High School Coach’s Luncheon with Tigers’ head football coach Ed Rigby will switch to Wednesday’s at noon at Sam’s Kitchen beginning Aug. 21, two days prior to opening night.

There will be door prizes and information regarding the Tigers from their head coach.

Eufaula takes on Wakulla, Florida’s War Eagles in the season opener Friday at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff will be 7 p.m.

