Eufaula Tigers

The Eufaula Tribune Coach's Luncheon will be today at noon at Sam's Kitchen. Due to a schedule conflict, the event was moved from Wednesday to Thursday.

A coach from head coach Ed Rigby's staff will discuss last week's key region victory over Sidney Lanier as well as Friday night's game at Early County (Blakely, Georgia).

As usual, there will be a door prize as the luncheon raises money for the Eufaula High School Football Booster Club.

