SKIPPERVILLE — Eufaula took the lead late and defeated Brantley 6-2 on Monday.
The game was tied at 2-2 with Eufaula batting in the bottom of the sixth when Richard Birch Cochran tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Brantley opened up scoring in the second inning, when Adam Carlisle hit a solo homer.
Hess Horne got the win for Eufaula, going seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out 10 and walking none.
Brantley hit two home runs on the day. Carlisle went deep in the second inning. Dalton Daniels went yard in the sixth inning.
Eufaula racked up eight hits in the game, Ethan Black and Horne leading the way with two each.
G.W. Long 8,
Eufaula 5
SKIPPERVILLE — Eufaula stayed in it until the end, but Long pulled away late in an 8-5 victory on Monday.
Long was down 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Harrison Gray doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring three runs.
Eufaula lost despite out-hitting Long 6-3.
Eufaula opened up scoring in the first inning. TheTigers scored one run when Brooks Weeks doubled.
Weeks was on the hill for Eufaula, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on one hit and striking out three. Brayden Price and Ethan Black entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one inning and two-thirds of an inning respectively.
Black led Eufaula at the plater by going 2-for-4.
Eufaula visits Headland Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.