DOTHAN — Shanaya Collins hit a grand slam to lead Eufaula to a 6-0 victory over Andalusia at the HA Kickoff Softball Tournament at the Westgate Complex.

Carly Puckett got the win in the circle for EHS, allowing three hits and striking out five over three innings.

In earlier games, Eufaula was beaten by Wicksburg, 2-0, on a one-hitter by lexis Milanowski.

The Lady Tigers also lost to Houston Academy, 7-4.

EHS opened the season with a 5-3 win over Wicksburg before falling to Andalusia, 7-2.

Eufaula (2-3) will play host to Ariton Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.

