The 2019-2020 Last Call Pickin’ Panel has ended, and although he was wrong on the Super Bowl outcome, Kyle Mooty won the season by correctly picking 77% of his games. His charity of choice was Connections, which will receive $500 from Last Call.

As for the Super Bowl, both Keef Pettis picked Kansas City to win by 11. Patrick Screws and Steve Cox also picked the Super Bowl winner correctly.

Here are the final results:

Kyle Mooty 217-65

Keef Pettis 212-70

Steve Cox 193-89

Steve Hawkins 193-89

Patrick Screws 195-87

Quincey Banks 193-89

Joey Brannan 188-94

Sharon Matherne 178-104

